Hate Red Delicious apples all you want, they're still here

Narciso Cruz picks Red Delicious apples in an orchard near Yakima in 2017.

Here is Rob Hoglund, 61, now an IT analyst in Rancho Mirage, California, but who as a kid lived here. This summer, in Gig Harbor, he had a reunion with some school friends.

Remembering the old times, they somehow started talking about the Red Delicious apple, a staple then and now in school cafeterias. Oh, how they hated them.

Apple sales to China could resume next week

Freshly picked Red Delicious apples share bin space after being picked from an orchard near Chelan.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?