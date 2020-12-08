OLYMPIA — In preparation for the 2021 state Legislative session in January, the state Senate Republican Caucus on Tuesday released its 2021 committee assignments.
Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, was assigned to three committees.
Hawkins will be the ranking member of the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee and a member of the Senate Transportation Committee and the Senate State Government, Tribal Relations and Elections Committee.
The education committee considers issues related to kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as early learning programs.
The transportation committee considers issues related to transportation policy, the transportation budget and revenue sources for transportation funding.
The state government committee considers issues including procurement standards, agency rulemaking and emergency management. The committee also considers issues related to veterans, tribal issues, elections, campaign finance, public disclosure and ethics in government.
The Legislative session begins Jan. 11.