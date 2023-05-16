Hawkins

The Washington State Senate convenes for floor debate on April 4, 2019. Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, is in the foreground.

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law Tuesday afternoon that will raise the penalty for drug possession to a gross misdemeanor and criminalize public drug use.

Earlier in the day during a special legislative session, the House voted 83 to 13 to pass Senate Bill 5536, several hours after the Senate approved the policy 43 to 6. Most of the law's provisions take effect July 1, when the state's current drug possession law expires.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?