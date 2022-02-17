Purchase Access

EAST WENATCHEE — Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, says there’s still hope that Wenatchee Valley transportation projects will be included in the state “Move Ahead Washington” proposal.

The proposal (SB 5974) — which was unveiled on Feb. 8 and passed in the Senate — is a $16 billion, 16-year funding package for transportation projects across the state.

Hawkins voted against the package in both the Senate Transportation Committee committee and in the full Senate. He said the package “is not yet a ‘statewide’ investment package as it leaves a gigantic donut hole in the center of the state.”

He offered two amendments to the bill that would have brought $170 million for Wenatchee Valley projects:

  • $85 million for the Confluence Parkway Project in Wenatchee, which would include a second bridge over the Wenatchee River
  • $30 million for improvements to North Wenatchee Avenue
  • $36 million for the Wenatchi Landing Interchange in East Wenatchee
  • $15 million for Highway 2 safety improvements near Leavenworth
  • $4 million for a roundabout at Highway 2 and Icicle Road in Leavenworth

“My Senate Transportation Committee colleagues may be familiar with the Wenatchee Valley projects, but I needed to get these before the full Senate, even if acceptance of the projects at this time was not likely,” Hawkins said of the two amendments, both of which were defeated.

Hawkins said he is still optimistic about getting funding for Confluence Parkway during the legislative session.

“My discussions with (Sen. Marko Liias, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee) over the past several days have been encouraging,” Hawkins said, “which suggests to me that this project is something on his radar for the remaining days of the session.”

Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez

