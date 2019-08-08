NCW — State Sen. Brad Hawkins is planning his third annual “listening tour” for early September.
Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, represents the 12th Legislative District, which covers Chelan and Douglas counties and parts of Grant and Okanogan counties.
The tour schedule:
Sept. 3
- Cashmere: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., City Hall, 101 Woodring St.
- Leavenworth: 2-4 p.m., City Hall, 700 Highway 2
Sept. 4
- Quincy: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., City Hall, 104 B St. SW
- Rock Island: 10 to 10:30 a.m., City Hall, 5 N. Garden Ave.
- Wenatchee: 1:30 to 5 p.m., Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way, Suite 102
Sept. 5
- Mansfield: 9 to 10 a.m., Mansfield School District office, 491 Road 14 NE
- Pateros: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet River Bakery, 203 Pateros Mall
- Twisp: 3 to 5 p.m., TwispWorks executive board room, 502 S. Glover St.
Sept. 6
- Mazama: 10 to 11 a.m., Mazama Store, 50 Lost River Road
- Chelan: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Lake Chelan School District office, 309 E. Johnson Ave.
Sept. 7
- Chelan: 9 a.m., community hike starting at Chelan Butte trailhead
Hawkins said the listening tour allows him to meet with constituents who may be unable to visit him during the legislative session in Olympia.
Drop-in visits may not be possible, so to schedule an individual or group appointment, email brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov or call (360) 786-7622. Appointments aren’t necessary for the Chelan Butte hike.