WENATCHEE — Notice a haze around North Central Washington?
It’s likely smoke from the Williams Flats Fire, which is burning near Keller, about 85 miles northeast of Wenatchee, according to a post from the National Weather Service.
The fire has grown to more than 10,400 acres since it started on Friday, according to national fire tracking website InciWeb. Authorities believe it was caused by a lightning storm.
Wenatchee’s air quality was listed as good on Sunday afternoon by the Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality index. Most of southeast Washington had air quality that was listed as moderate, which is one step worse.