EAST WENATCHEE — Impromptu discussions about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine safety will no longer be allowed following a vote at Monday's monthly Chelan-Douglas Board of Health meeting.

Instead, discussions related to the topics will need to be listed on the agenda ahead of time, according to the motion that passed.

Jerrilea Crawford

East Wenatchee mayor
Bill Sullivan

Chelan-Douglas Health District Board member
Kevin Overbay

Kevin Overbay

Chelan County commissioner


