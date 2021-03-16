WENATCHEE — Anywhere between 8,000 to 12,000 essential workers in Chelan and Douglas counties will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on Mar. 17.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District will be working with local partners to vaccinate as many people as possible who qualify under Phase 1B Tier 2 of the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, Luke Davies, district health administrator, said Tuesday.
Critical workers working in enclosed spaces will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, including workers in agriculture, grocery stores and public transit.
To find out if someone qualifies under Phase 1B Tier 2, go to wwrld.us/phase.
Local partners in the area will make sure that people from Phase 1B Tier 1 who have not received the vaccine can still receive the vaccine moving forward, Davies said.
Davies said that the state has had challenges with COVID-19 vaccine federal allocations these last four weeks. The health district will have a better idea of supply going into early April, according to Davies.
"This will help all of our local providers who are working to get essential workers and people who may have barriers to access at the Town Toyota Center," Davies said. "We're expecting the number of vaccine doses to rise significantly starting in April."
Around 2,000 to 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine first-dose appointments will be available for next week, and the health district expects people from Phase 1B2 to fill the slots, according to Davies. Another 3,500 booster doses will round out next week.
The best way to vaccinate the next group is to ask employers to organize their employees to get vaccinated, Davies said. If employers are unable, employees can still sign up through prepmod.doh.wa.gov, he said.
The state Department of Health and volunteers at Town Toyota Center have turned away some people who did not qualify during the current phase, according to Davies. Davies asked the community to use phase finder and to answer clearly and honestly.
Davies said in early March that life could return to normal if the area reached 60% to 70% herd immunity by the end of the year. But with the number of COVID-19 variants appearing in Washington state and around the world, that timeline may change, he said.
"We still have millions of people around the planet that have had not had any access (to vaccines) and part of what that does is that it allows these variants to propagate," Davies said. "We could be looking at doing large vaccination campaigns again sometime sometime next winter or fall. It depends on the progression of the disease."
Things will eventually go back to a kind of new normal, according to Davies. The COVID-19 pandemic will impact the future as much as other epidemics like the Black Plague and Spanish Influenza, he said.
"It will be a couple of years before we understand what new normal is," Davies said. "But if we keep wearing masks, if we get vaccinated, and we take care of this, we're going to have something that is going to be similar to what we had before."