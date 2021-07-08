210318-newtslocal-insleetour 02.jpg (copy) (copy)

Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife Trudi Inslee, right, toured the mass vaccination site at Town Toyota Center on March 17.

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — After about five months in operation, a change in leadership and more than 61,000 vaccinations, the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site ended its run on July 1.

The Chelan-Douglas Health District took control of the site in late May after the state Department of Health began closing mass vaccination sites across the state as it shifted toward a mobile vaccination campaign.

The health district led the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site for another month until deciding to close it down and also focus on a mobile vaccination campaign targeting communities with low vaccination rates.

Here’s where to call to get vaccinated:

Confluence Health: Drive-thru clinic at 615 N. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, open 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday to Friday. Or make an appointment at (509) 663-8711

  .
  Columbia Valley Community Health: Call (

509) 662-6000 to schedule an appointment or email ResponseTeam@cvch.org

  for information.
  Cascade Medical: Call

(509) 548-5815

  to schedule an appointment.
  Lake Chelan Health: Schedule an appointment by calling

(509) 682-3300

  .

Other vaccination locations are listed at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov or by texting your zip code to GETVAX (438829).

