WENATCHEE — After about five months in operation, a change in leadership and more than 61,000 vaccinations, the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site ended its run on July 1.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District took control of the site in late May after the state Department of Health began closing mass vaccination sites across the state as it shifted toward a mobile vaccination campaign.
The health district led the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site for another month until deciding to close it down and also focus on a mobile vaccination campaign targeting communities with low vaccination rates.
Here’s where to call to get vaccinated:
Confluence Health: Drive-thru clinic at 615 N. Emerson Ave., Wenatchee, open 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday to Friday. Or make an appointment at (509) 663-8711
- .
- Columbia Valley Community Health: Call (
509) 662-6000 to schedule an appointment or email ResponseTeam@cvch.org
- for information.
- Cascade Medical: Call
(509) 548-5815
- to schedule an appointment.
- Lake Chelan Health: Schedule an appointment by calling
(509) 682-3300
- .
Other vaccination locations are listed at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov or by texting your zip code to GETVAX (438829).