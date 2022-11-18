US-NEWS-GUNVIOLENCE-COMMUNITIES-HEALTH-PH

East Allegheny Avenue in Philadelphia, where nine people were shot on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Recent research shows the health impacts of mass shootings reach across communities.

 Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

A grim and familiar pattern has followed the parade of mass shootings across America. In their aftermath, the nation’s attention focuses on the direct victims of the attacks, the dead and injured, their families and friends, and the witnesses.

But a growing body of research reveals that the negative effects of mass shootings spread much further than previously understood, harming the health of local residents who were not touched directly by the violence. Mental health experts say the recognition should prompt authorities to direct more attention and resources toward preventing such events — and helping a broader group of people after they occur.



