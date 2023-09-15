kateryna-hliznitsova-UP8DmIw-naw-unsplash.jpg

SEATTLE — Health insurance premiums paid by more than 200,000 Washington residents will increase by nearly 10% next year.

The state Office of the Insurance Commissioner has approved an average increase of 8.94% for 14 health insurers operating in Washington's individual health insurance market, lower than the 9.11% hike the companies requested earlier this year.



