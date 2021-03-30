WENATCHEE — Local health officials are uncertain about vaccine supply in the next couple months as COVID-19 rates continue to increase in Chelan and Douglas counties and more people become eligible Wednesday for COVID-19 vaccines.
“We’re seeing an increase in [COVID-19 cases] in our younger populations throughout the area, specifically with youth events and with bars and restaurants,” Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Luke Davies said at Tuesday’s press conference. “And we are concerned that it is going to push us back a phase.”
As of Monday, Chelan County had a 218.9 COVID-19 rate per 100,000 over the last 14 days while Douglas County had 109 new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. If these trends continued, Chelan and Douglas counties would roll back to Phase 2, according to the "Healthy Washington" reopening plan.
The two counties have until April 12 to see COVID-19 numbers drop below the required metrics for counties to remain in Phase 3. Davies asked the community to continue to wear masks as it remains a useful tool in combating the virus.
"Also, we're seeing that there is a bit of an interruption in terms of the supply chain from the federal government," he said. "There's a difference between what they say is going to become available and what they're forecasting for us. We're hoping to get more clarity from them in the next couple of weeks."
With the state's plan to have every adult eligible for the vaccine by May 1, the health district's plans hinge on getting the allocation they have been promised.
"It's our plan by May 1st to have multiple sites open in Chelan and Douglas counties that will be able to do higher volume," Davies said. "If we do have the vaccine arriving in May as the federal government is promising, we will be moving through those populations much quicker."
The Town Toyota Center mass vaccination site administered more than 3,400 vaccines last week bringing the total amount of vaccines administered by the state-run site to 34,456 as of March 27, according to the state Department of Health.
And on Wednesday, everyone who qualifies under Phase 1B in tiers three and four are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. They include:
- People 16 years and older with two or more underlying conditions. Go here to see some examples of some underlying conditions: wwrld.us/condition
- Everyone 60 years and older
- Workers in restaurants, manufacturing and construction
- People working or living in correctional facilities, group homes for people with disabilities and other congregate settings
The state's eligibility tool, Phase Finder, will also no longer be necessary to schedule appointments starting March 31.
Davies explained that it has become increasingly difficult for the state Department of Health to update the 32 different languages available in Phase Finder as more people become eligible for vaccines.
It is also challenging to track each relevant comorbidity and explain to people what they each mean, Davies said.
"We’re still asking that individuals who do not have comorbidities or are fairly young and healthy go ahead and wait just a little bit that way we can reduce the amount of people who are at risk of going to the hospital and/or getting very sick if they contract COVID," Davies said.
Find information on where and how to schedule an appointment at wwrld.us/help.