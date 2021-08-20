KENNEWICK — The Benton Franklin Health District is recommending that large gatherings — including next week's Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo — should be canceled as COVID-19 daily cases continue to increase.
If canceling an event is not possible, the health district has recommended measures to help stop the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties, at a district board meeting this week.
Fair officials have said that event is continuing as planned.
Health care leaders have been asking the cities to take steps to help contain the spread of the virus because hospitals and other health care services are overwhelmed.
Already, Kennewick and Richland are considering whether more city events should be canceled, said city leaders at council meetings this week.
The city of Kennewick canceled its Sunset at Southridge food truck and live entertainment event on Friday.
And masks are again required to enter any Richland city facility, including city hall, the library and community center.
Also, organizers of the Sausage Fest, a large fundraiser for Christ the King Catholic School in Richland, announced they have revised plans and will hold the Sept. 17-18 event as a drive-thru to pick up food and commemorative T-shirts.
However, the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo is still set to begin, starting with a 10 a.m. parade Saturday in downtown Kennewick and demolition derby that night.
The fair officially opens its gates on Tuesday and runs through Saturday.
The fair had initially announced that face masks would be required inside buildings for unvaccinated individuals.
But that will change after Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that all people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, must resume wearing masks indoors starting Monday, Aug. 23.
The new requirement comes after Washington broke its previous record set in December for the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19.
All health officers in the state, including Dr. Person recommended that all people wear face masks in public indoor spaces.
In addition, the Washington state Department of Health is strongly recommending that people wear masks in crowded outdoor settings, including fairs.
The fair will provide an excellent environment for COVID-19 to spread, and public health officials are hoping that people will be diligent about wearing masks, said Heather Hill, infectious disease supervisor for the Benton Franklin Health District, speaking on the Kadlec on Call podcast this week.
Even outdoors there are crowded areas, including gatherings to watch kids show animals and wandering through tight spaces, where people should be wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19, she said.
"Take every precaution you can to prevent catching it and transmitting it," she said.
Free masks will be available at the information booth of the fair.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered outside the main entrance, with a free fair ticket given to anyone who gets a shot.
However, the vaccine does not offer immediate protection and will not prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the fair.
You should stay home from large events that are not canceled if you feel sick, Dr. Person said at a Thursday news briefing.
If you do attend, wearing a mask is essential to reduce the likelihood of being exposed to the coronavirus or to prevent infecting others in case you are infected but without symptoms.
Dr. Person also recommended downloading the WA Notify app to your cell phone.
WA Notify uses Bluetooth to exchange random, anonymous codes with the phones of people you are near who have also enabled the app.
If one of those people tests positive within two weeks and adds their verification code to the app, those who they were near will get an anonymous notification that they may have been exposed. People should then get tested.
Three to five days after attending an event, people should get tested for COVID-19, Dr. Person said.