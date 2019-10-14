CHELAN — The Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce will hold a forum for mayor, council and fire district candidates Tuesday in Chelan High School's Performing Arts Center.
The event starts at 6 p.m. at 215 Webster Ave. The audience will be able to submit questions.
Former Mayor Bob Goedde is challenging current Mayor Mike Cooney, and Jon Higgins and John Olson are seeking the Position 1 seat on the City Council. William Bassett and Karyl Oules are running for Commissioner 2 of Chelan County Fire District 7.