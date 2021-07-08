NCW — The extreme heat wave that struck North Central Washington last week, breaking local high temperature records, resulted in the deaths of one person in Douglas County and five in Okanogan County.
Across the state, about 78 people have died due to heat-related illness since June 26, according to the state Department of Health.
The five heat-related deaths in Okanogan County were all men older than 60, living by themselves with underlying health issues and no air conditioning.
The temperature inside each of their homes was above 100 degrees, according to Dave Rodriguez, Okanogan County coroner. Their death certificates will include the 'extreme heat environment' as a contributing factor, he said.
"Most likely if it was 75 degrees out they would still be sitting in their homes and still alive," Rodriguez said. "Everyone (should) check on their elderly neighbors or their elderly relatives and just make sure that they're not in a situation like these guys that were living by themselves. A simple portable A/C unit would have probably made all the difference or moving them to somewhere else."
In 2020, Okanogan County had no heat-related deaths, according to Rodriguez.
With current forecasts showing Okanogan County in the 90s, Okanogan County will likely have more heat-related cases this summer unless everyone checks on their elderly neighbors and relatives, he said.
Details on the Douglas County death are not yet available.
Find information on how to keep safe from the heat indoors and outdoors at wwrld.us/heatsafety.
This is a developing story and will be updated.