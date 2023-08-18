US-NEWS-HAWAII-WILDFIRE-PREPARATION-1-LA

Homes on Nahale Street lie in ruins after last week’s devastating wildfire swept through Lahaina. 

LOS ANGELES — The fire that raged through West Maui last week — leveling a historic community and killing more than 100 people — has exposed major weaknesses in the island’s preparations for such a disaster.

Even though officials have long known about the risk of a major blaze, a review of records and interviews shows there was no fire evacuation plan for Lahaina that was widely available to the public.

US-NEWS-HAWAII-WILDFIRE-PREPARATION-2-LA

A truck travels the Lahaina Bypass after roads opened to the public a week after the devastating wildfire swept through town. 


