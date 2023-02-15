SEATTLE — Dark chocolate has a reputation as a relatively healthy treat, but research showing some popular bars might have potentially unsafe levels of heavy metals has many questioning how safe these treats really are.

Consumer Reports tested 28 popular dark chocolate bars from Seattle's Theo Chocolate to Trader Joe's, Hershey's to Ghirardelli, and even smaller brands such as Alter Eco and Mast.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?