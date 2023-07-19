casa (copy)
WENATCHEE — The Community Advancement of Family Education (CAFE) hosts monthly community events, including a networking program for small business leaders from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 26 at Host Wenatchee, 10 S. Columbia St.

Jefes Unidos is for small business owners, or Latino community members who are thinking of creating a small business, to find support and resources.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

