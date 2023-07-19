WENATCHEE — The Community Advancement of Family Education (CAFE) hosts monthly community events, including a networking program for small business leaders from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 26 at Host Wenatchee, 10 S. Columbia St.
Jefes Unidos is for small business owners, or Latino community members who are thinking of creating a small business, to find support and resources.
“We see that a lot of Latinos starting their own businesses and sometimes they don’t have the correct help or maybe they don’t have the proper documentation or they don’t know which business license,” said Jazmin Sanchez, communications coordinator for CAFE.
Sanchez said these events are held at Host Wenatchee and always in Spanish. However last month’s event took place at the Hilton Garden Inn, as many state agencies presented in Spanish.
Another CAFE event is Pachanga and Mercadito, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 29 at CAFE, 766 S. Mission St.
Pachanga can mean "loud fun or party, usually with music and dancing,” and mercadito means “public place with shops or stalls where trade is carried out," according to CAFE's website.
“The goal of (the events) is to provide different resources and bring awareness to different topics,” Sanchez said. “But it’s also a way to have fun."
In April, the theme was resources for families with autistic members. This event’s theme will honor BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Mental Health Awareness Month.
The free event will have a raffle, games for kids, and activities to promote mental health awareness and mental health care information. There will be a talent show with cash prizes and vendors selling food and jewelry, Sanchez said.
“There’s all these freebies involved. The partners that come in usually give out freebies, as well, and it’s really just a chance for the community to come together,” Sanchez said. “The partners speak both English and Spanish so it’s not limited to only Latinos. Everybody is welcome.”
