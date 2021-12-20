OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Health reported 1,462 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 21 deaths since Friday.
As of Monday, statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 805,831 cases and 9,695 deaths. The case total includes 97,775 infections listed as probable. Death data is considered complete only through Dec. 3. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.
Washington's population is estimated at about 7.7 million, according to the latest U.S. Census figures.
Hospitalization
From Dec. 8-14, the most recent period with complete data, 16.8 percent of staffed intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Washington were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Case rates
For the past seven days, Washington has had a slightly upward trending case rate of 130 per 100,000 people.
The national rate for the same period was 279 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaccine
According to DOH, 62.4 percent of the total state population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
On the national level, 61.5 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to CDC statistics.
U.S. and world numbers
There have been more than 51 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 807,732 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.
More than 5.35 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 275 million.
Testing
On Sept. 15, DOH stopped updating testing statistics on its website because it was having difficulty processing an increase in data. The agency said the halt in updating will continue through 2021.
