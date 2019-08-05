NCW — Tuesday's the last day to cast your vote in the primary election.
Chelan County's voter turnout as of Monday was 29 percent, Auditor Skip Moore said. He was expecting that to reach about 50 percent when all votes were counted.
Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall said Monday that turnout was about 25 percent, but he'd like to see it go up to 40 percent.
"I'm still hoping we can do it because a lot of times we have a big push on Election Day," he said.
Voters in Chelan and Douglas counties will decide on a sales tax increase to benefit Link Transit and a sales tax renewal for RiverCom 911. Both measures require a simple majority to pass.
On Chelan County ballots are a Wenatchee City Council race, mayoral races in Chelan and Entiat, and a Peshastin Water District commissioner race.
Douglas County ballots include an Eastmont School Board race and mayoral races in Bridgeport and Waterville.
In the 13th Legislative District, which includes part of Grant County, voters will submit ballots for state representative. However, because it's a partisan race, both candidates will still advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
Nonpartisan races with only two candidates go straight to the general; otherwise, the top two-vote getters in the primary advance.