OLYMPIA — Between 1971, the year President Richard Nixon announced the war on drugs, and 2021, when a court decision upended the state's long-standing drug possession law, Washington courts handed down hundreds of thousands of convictions for drug possession.

Starting this weekend, people convicted of drug possession during those 50 years could get the money they paid in fines, fees and other costs on those cases back. The state Saturday is launching a website where you can request a refund.



(c)2023 The Seattle Times

