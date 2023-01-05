BELLINGHAM — Washington legislators are taking another swing at improving recycling and eliminating waste production in the state, and have introduced a new bill to make it happen. The Washington Recycle and Packaging Act was presented Wednesday at a Seattle Aquarium event by Rep. Liz Berry and Sen. Christine Rolfes.

"Each year, roughly 400 million tons of plastic waste is produced worldwide. Nearly half of all plastic produced is designed to be used just once and then thrown away. Washingtonians experience this problem first-hand with all of the single-use packaging filling landfills, littering neighborhoods, shorelines, and parks and harming wildlife," according to a news release from Environment Washington, a statewide environmental advocacy organization.



___ (c)2023 The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.) Visit The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.) at www.bellinghamherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

