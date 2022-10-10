SEATTLE — After waiting 21 years for a postseason baseball game to return to Seattle, Mariners fans will have to wait just a little longer to find out what time the first game on Saturday will be played at T-Mobile Park.
On Sunday afternoon, Major League Baseball released the start times for the divisional round of the playoffs only through Thursday with varying times based on the winner of Sunday night's Game 3 of the wild-card series between the Mets and Padres.
The weekend start times could be released in the coming days. One possible reason for the delay could be maneuvering around NFL games scheduled to be played in Seattle and Cleveland on Sunday.
The Mariners, who flew to Houston on Sunday and will work out Monday at Minute Maid Park, will open their ALDS series with the rival Astros on Tuesday afternoon.
First pitch is set for 12:37 p.m. PT.
The two ALDS series will have an odd off-day Wednesday and return to action on Thursday. The Mariners will again play in the afternoon with first pitch scheduled again for 12:37 PT.
With their stunning come-from-behind 10-9 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday to win the wild-card series, the Mariners were guaranteed to host at least one home postseason game in the five-game series.
But will they get another?
If they win at least one of their first three games, it would guarantee a Game 4, which would take place in Seattle next Sunday. There would be a quick turnaround for a potential series-clinching Game 5, which would be back in Houston on Monday, Oct. 17.
All of the ALDS games will be televised on TBS while Fox will carry the NLDS games on its main network or FS1.
