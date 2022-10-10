MLB: Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo celebrates after the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs. 

 John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE — After waiting 21 years for a postseason baseball game to return to Seattle, Mariners fans will have to wait just a little longer to find out what time the first game on Saturday will be played at T-Mobile Park.

On Sunday afternoon, Major League Baseball released the start times for the divisional round of the playoffs only through Thursday with varying times based on the winner of Sunday night's Game 3 of the wild-card series between the Mets and Padres.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?