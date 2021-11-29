TOPPENISH — Heritage University will construct a new building for its Early Learning Center in Toppenish with more room for Lower Valley children, according to a university news release.
The new building will have five classrooms and be licensed to serve 90 children ages 12 months to kindergarten, the release said.
Heritage’s existing Early Learning Center serves up to 74 children in four classroom groups based on age. It accepts students from communities around the Lower Valley, as well as children of Heritage students and staff.
Claudette Lindquist, the center’s executive director, said the program usually takes only 70 kids to keep the ratio of instructors to students low in the youngest age cohort.
In the new center, the program will add an additional class for its toddler group. The toddler class generally has the longest wait list with high demand from Heritage students, staff and community members, Lindquist said.
She hopes this will help alleviate some of the demand for their services. She said even during the pandemic, each class was nearly or completely full.
“It will just make the services that we already provide — and we struggle to provide — it will make it less of a struggle,” Lindquist said.
Education, nursing and social work students assist in the center. Lindquist said the center has five student employees and one work-study student.
The new center will be right next to the university’s Toppenish campus, Lindquist said. The current building is across the street, and students and staff must stop traffic on Fort Road to get to the main campus. The new location will provide more convenient access.
It will be funded by an anonymous $3.2 million donation, according to the release.
A groundbreaking is planned Friday. It is expected to open in winter 2022.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.