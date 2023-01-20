FILE PHOTO: Low stock store shelves in Washington

An egg display case is seen nearly empty at a Giant Food grocery store as the U.S. continues to experience supply chain disruptions in Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2022. 

 Reuters/Sarah Silbiger/File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) should examine high egg prices for signs of price gouging from top egg companies, a farm group said, as Americans continue to pay more than ever for the household staple.

U.S. regulators, farmers, and industry have often argued in recent years about the power of top agriculture firms to set prices and drive up what consumers pay for groceries, such as when the price of beef skyrocketed in 2021.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?