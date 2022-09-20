UNITED NATIONS — The world’s leaders converged on the United Nations on Tuesday for the opening sessions of the body’s annual General Assembly, held in person for the first time in three years, but with twin crises of war in Ukraine and famine in Africa weighing heavily on the gathering.

President Joe Biden, who addresses the assembly on Wednesday, and his diplomatic team are working to buoy unity among allies to continue arming and supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion. With winter coming and fuel prices soaring, U.S. officials fear some European countries may be tempted to slim down their support.



___ ©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?