HIgh school football | Wildcat heartbreaker: Eastmont loses a close one; Wenatchee blanked on the road

EAST WENATCHEE — It all came down to kicking for the Eastmont Wildcats Friday night in their season opener against Mead.
A missed PAT and blocked field goal late in the fourth quarter ultimately cost the Wildcats the game even as their offense continued to build momentum in the second half. Mead had a field goal of its own blocked in the first half, but the Panthers converted both PATs to pull out a 14-13 win at Eastmont Stadium.
Eastmont struggled to muster any kind offense in the first half and Mead couldn’t do much better. After a scoreless first quarter, the Panthers opened up the playbook and connected on a 66-yard touchdown pass from Colby Danielson to Max Workman. That was the lone highlight of the first half.
Any time the Wildcats pushed into Panther territory, the offense stalled.
But the second half was a different ball game. Eastmont forced Mead into a three-and-out to open the third quarter and then went to work. Austin Ruffins broke through the line on a sweep around the left end and set the Wildcats up inside the Panthers’ 5-yard line. Colby King punched in the score one play later.
Following a Mead punt, the Wildcats went back to the well. Luke Gale hit Adrian Ruffins on a deep corner route to get into Panthers territory and then on the next play, his older brother Austin ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run, putting the Wildcats ahead 13-7 — their first lead of the game.
With the crowd bumping, the Wildcats had seized control. Everything looked peachy.
Until…
The Wildcats pulled the ensuing extra point. It proved fatal.
Mead collected itself and meticulously moved down the field after hitting another deep ball from Danielson to Workman. The Panthers scored two plays later on a 5-yard run up the gut by Colby Thomas and converted the extra point to retake a 14-13 lead with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.
Eastmont had plenty of time to score, but the Wildcats chewed 10 minutes off the clock on their next possession before stalling in the redzone. With two minutes left, head coach Mike Don sent the field goal unit out to try and give Eastmont the lead but Mead smothered the kick and then ran off the rest of the clock to squeeze out the win.
It’s a frustrating loss for the Wildcats, who finished strong and were the better team in the second half. Eastmont will look to rebound next week on the road against Timberline before hosting Wenatchee in the Battle of the Bridges on Sept. 16.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Wenatchee loses to Sammamish
SAMMAMISH — Wenatchee Panther football began the 2022 season with trip over the mountains Friday night to square off with Skyline. It proved to be a tough battle for the Panthers.
Skyline was first on the board with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter. They followed it up in the final minute of the second half with a 75-yard interception-return.
The Panthers blocked the extra point just before halftime to keep the score at 13-0.
Skyline earned a safety and the final two points in the third quarter 15-0.
Wenatchee travels to Mount Baker for a 6 p.m. kickoff this Friday, Sep. 9.
— Rand Stevens, World staff
Cascade 39, Naches 21
NACHES — Cascade Kodiak football started off their season Thursday night with a dominant victory over Naches, though head coach Dominique Coffin admitted they could tighten things up a little bit.
”It was nice to get away with a win on the first game,” he said. “But we were a little sloppy. A few too many penalties.”
Jones Duncan led the defense with 13 tackles and Kaston Dillon followed with 12.
For offense, Kai Lewman led rushing with 13 carries and 149 yards with one touchdown. Braedon Parton was close behind with eight carries, 33 yards, and one touchdown that was an 80-yard kick-return. He also led in passing, throwing 10/19 for 117 yards, and two touchdowns.
“We did well on offense,” Coffin said. “The big thing was turnovers. We just need to clean up some tackling.”
Cascade hosts Tonasket next Friday Sept. 9th at 7 p.m.
— Rand Stevens, World staff
Cashmere 47, La Salle 6
CASHMERE — Bulldog football kicked off the season with an impressive start Friday night, facing La Salle.
“Our defense was overwhelming,” said Cashmere Head Coach Bryan Bremer. “We had three takeaways on defense, and no turnovers on offense. Which is what you want to see.”
Cashmere scored eight in the first quarter after Jack Crochi scored on special teams with a 55-yard return. But the Bulldogs were just getting going. By halftime they led 27-0.
They added another in the third when Trae Smith intercepted a pass for a ten-yard return, but La Salle finally snuck a touchdown through in the final quarter. Cashmere thought they’d respond with one more to make it 47-6.
Cashmere rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns.
“We controlled the ball for most game, starting a little slow but eventually we got the first game jitters out, and played fundamentally sound football.”
Cashmere hosts Brewster next Friday, Sep. 9 at 7 p.m.
Brewster 36, Chelan 34
BREWSTER — Chelan football started the season with a heartbreakingly close loss Friday night against the Brewster Bears.
Chelan is on the road to Meridian next Friday, Sep. 9. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.