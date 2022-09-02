 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story spotlight

HIgh school football | Wildcat heartbreaker: Eastmont loses a close one; Wenatchee blanked on the road

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
220903-sports-football-eastmontmead 01.JPG
Buy Now

Eastmont High's Austin Ruffins runs up field for a big gain against Mead High School in the third quarter Friday at Eastmont Stadium. Ruffins' run helped set up a rushing touchdown for Colby King.

EAST WENATCHEE — It all came down to kicking for the Eastmont Wildcats Friday night in their season opener against Mead.

A missed PAT and blocked field goal late in the fourth quarter ultimately cost the Wildcats the game even as their offense continued to build momentum in the second half. Mead had a field goal of its own blocked in the first half, but the Panthers converted both PATs to pull out a 14-13 win at Eastmont Stadium.

220903-sports-football-eastmontmead 02.JPG
Buy Now

Eastmont High's Kellen Leonard, center, and Damien Arellano and teammates enter Eastmont Stadium prior to Friday night's game against the Mead High School Panthers.


Tags

Sports Reporter

Zach Johnson is a 29-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not out covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at the local golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK