EAST WENATCHEE — More than 40 residents left disappointed from Wednesday’s Douglas County Planning Commission meeting after commissioners voted against proceeding — since no Zoom option was provided and the room could not hold all the attendees.
The only item on the agenda was discussion and public comment on a development application for the 290-unit Wilkinson Apartments at 2296 5th St. N.E.
County staff had not set up a Zoom option for the meeting, anticipating the state requirement to do so would be lifted by Wednesday and that meetings would return to in-person only, according to a county staff member.
They also underestimated interest in public participation, as the meeting room at the Douglas County Service Building was not large enough to seat everyone in attendance.
The planning commission passed a motion to postpone the discussion on the Wilkinson Apartments until April 13.
The public will have an opportunity then to comment and listen to the testimony through Zoom or in-person, with more information in a notice sent out before the April meeting.
The in-person meeting could be moved to a different venue to accommodate the large crowd that might be expected, but that is yet to be decided, said one county staff member.
