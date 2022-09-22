INDEX — The Washington State Department of Transportation is planning to reopen Highway 2 at 10 a.m. Saturday, almost exactly two weeks after the Bolt Creek fire prompted a closure.
The agency has completed a "danger tree assessment" and will likely reopen the highway with reduced speed limit of 30 mph as fire crews continue their work. Single-lane closures are also expected when WSDOT crews return to perform guardrail repairs.
Officials closed the highway Sept. 10 between Index and Skykomish as the fire prompted evacuations and rained ash and pine needles over the cross-mountain corridor.
Firefighters have worked to keep the blaze from spreading toward structures east and west. They have contained 96% of the fire, which has burned an estimated 10,500 acres.
WSDOT said in a press release it will perform a daily post-fire corridor inspection along the impacted stretch of Highway 2 through winter, monitoring for damage during the rainy and wet season. The soil may become saturated and additional trees may need to be removed, according to the release.
