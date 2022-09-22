INDEX — The Washington State Department of Transportation is planning to reopen Highway 2 at 10 a.m. Saturday, almost exactly two weeks after the Bolt Creek fire prompted a closure.

The agency has completed a "danger tree assessment" and will likely reopen the highway with reduced speed limit of 30 mph as fire crews continue their work. Single-lane closures are also expected when WSDOT crews return to perform guardrail repairs.



