SKYKOMISH — Highway 2 has reopened after the Bolt Creek fire temporarily shut it down, but small portions of the road will continue to close briefly as crews work to battle the flames, officials said Sunday.

"The road is open very generally, however we have had a few little reasons here and there to close it temporarily" in some spots, said Amanda Monthei, a spokesperson for the fire management team.



