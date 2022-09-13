Purchase Access

INDEX — Residents of the small Snohomish County town of Index were allowed to return home Tuesday evening, as officials eased a wildfire evacuation order that had been in place since Saturday.

The Bolt Creek fire, which ignited Saturday and spread rapidly through the foothills of the western Cascades, covers more than 9,000 acres and is 5% contained. A 17-mile stretch of Highway 2 remains closed, and state transportation officials said they had no estimate for when the road would reopen.



