INDEX — Highway 2 will remain closed between Index and Skykomish through at least Monday, as crews battling the Bolt Creek fire work to clear fallen debris and secure trees and boulders at risk of crashing onto the roadway.

The closure could last longer. Emergency response personnel will gather Monday morning to evaluate whether the highway can be safely reopened.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times

