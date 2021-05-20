PESHASTIN — Traffic signal maintenance work Friday at Highway 2 intersections near Dryden and Peshastin is expected to cause some traffic delays.
The State Department of Transportation crew will start at 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 2 and Main Street in Peshastin. The annual maintenance work will require the signal to be off; traffic will be flagger-controlled. Once that work is complete, the crew will move to the intersection of Highway 2 and Alice Avenue at Dryden, according to a WSDOT press release.
Travelers should expect delays up to 10 minutes and longer travel times until as late at 5 p.m. Friday.