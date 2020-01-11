STEVENS PASS — Eastbound traffic is closed on Highway 2 due to poor weather conditions and vehicle spin outs.
Stevens Pass was closed to eastbound motorists at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at milepost 57, seven miles west of the summit, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Westbound lanes are open; chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel-drive.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
This story was updated with clarified milepost information from the state Department of Transportation.