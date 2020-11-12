TUMWATER CANYON — Traffic along Highway 2 through Tumwater Canyon could be down to one-lane intermittently starting later this month as work is done to Tumwater Dam.
The Chelan County PUD will be pouring concrete at the entrance of the dam's fish ladder to stabilize and reinforce it, according to a news release from the PUD. The work will require intermittent closures of Highway 2 to one-lane starting in late November and continuing into January.
The total cost of the project is $370,000, and the fish ladder viewing platform will be closed during construction. The project is expected to last into January, but dependent on weather and river flow delays, it could extend into February or March.
One day, sometime in mid-December, PUD employees will work on the dam for an eight-hour stretch and the highway will be down to one lane at that time, according to the news release. When employees close one lane of the highway for eight hours depends on weather and river flow.