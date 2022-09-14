Stretch of North Cascades Highway closed following mudslide

Highway 20 is closed at milepost 146 after a landslide washed out part of the roadway on Wednesday.

 Washington State Patrol

NCW — The Bolt Creek Fire kept Highway 2 closed and a mudslide closed Highway 20 overnight while stubborn wildfire smoke is expected to loosen its grip on the Wenatchee Valley.

Highway 20 west of Granite Creek was closed after a landslide washed out part of the roadway Wednesday evening, according to the state Department of Transportation.



