NCW — The Bolt Creek Fire kept Highway 2 closed and a mudslide closed Highway 20 overnight while stubborn wildfire smoke is expected to loosen its grip on the Wenatchee Valley.
Highway 20 west of Granite Creek was closed after a landslide washed out part of the roadway Wednesday evening, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The highway is closed across the mountain from near the Ross Dam Trailhead to Mazama, the agency said shortly after 7 p.m. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
The closure comes as the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic. For NCW travelers, that leaves Interstate 90/Snoqualmie Pass as the most convenient option to cross the Cascade Mountains to get to Western Washington.
There was no estimated time for when the North Cascades Highway would reopen. The highway typically closes starting in late fall and remains closed until spring due to heavy snowfall. It closed Nov. 15 last year and reopen on May 5 this year.
Wednesday’s mudslides were caused by the evening’s “wild weather,” Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, smoke from wildfires is expected to loosen its grip on the Wenatchee Valley with air quality expected to continue to improve through Friday evening.
The smoke comes from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains, particularly near Lake Wenatchee.
Air quality measurements Thursday morning at No. 2 Canyon Road, Central Washington Hospital and Sunnyslope were rated as “unhealthy,” but Wenatchee Valley College registered a reading of “moderate,” according to Washington Smoke Blog, an air monitoring site operated by a group of Washington government agencies.
Conditions are forecasted to improve in the afternoon and evening, before declining at night and in the morning, according to airfire.org. Southwest winds are expected to bring “moderate” air quality most of Friday with “good” conditions in the late afternoon and evening.
Leavenworth, which on average has seen worse conditions this week than the Wenatchee Valley, is expected to experience air quality “unhealthy for sensitive groups” most of Thursday. Friday could bring relief when “moderate” air quality is forecasted for most of the day, according to airfire.
Chelan is also expected to see improvements Friday. The area is forecasted to have “moderate” air quality all day Thursday and then “good” air quality” most of Friday.
— World reporter Pete O’Cain and The Seattle Times contributed to this report.
