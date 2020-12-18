WENATCHEE — Nearly 1,200 holiday meals will be distributed over the next few days thanks to donations made during last month’s chicken drive organized by the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council.
Boxes will include a whole chicken, fresh fruit, potatoes, onions, canned soups, bread, hominy and other items, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization. The boxes will be added to the regular food pantry available at various locations in Chelan and Douglas counties.
CDCAC partnered with the East Wenatchee Grocery Outlet, the National Guard and local AmeriCorps members in its first-ever food drive, which has been a huge success, said CDCAC Executive Director Alan Walker.
CDCAC connects low-income residents to resources.