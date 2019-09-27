EAST WENATCHEE — A discarded cigarette is believed to have sparked an East Wenatchee house fire early Friday morning.
Three residents were displaced and are staying with family. No one was injured.
Crews dispatched at 1:37 a.m. to the 400 block of North Kent Terrace found the front of the home on fire, Douglas County Fire District 2 said in a news release.
The fire started on the porch, spread up the side of the home and to the roof before fire crews knocked it down.
Chelan County Fire District 1 also responded to the fire.