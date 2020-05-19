WENATCHEE — A homeless man was found dead Tuesday morning in south Wenatchee.
The 55-year-old man was discovered on private property in the area of South Mission Street and South Wenatchee Avenue, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. The property owner found him in the vehicle while inspecting his property.
He was found between a pickup truck and a box truck, said Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris on Wednesday.
There is nothing suspicious about his death, Harris said.
The man’s identity is known to authorities, but police are waiting for next of kin to be notified before releasing his name, Reinfeld said.
He is the second homeless man found dead in less than two weeks, though they’re most likely not connected, Reinfeld said.
On May 9, 48-year-old Remigio Rodriguez was found in the Columbia River near Ninth Street by a group of passersby. Foul play is not suspected.
The location where the body was found has been corrected in this story.