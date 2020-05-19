WENATCHEE — A homeless man was found dead Tuesday morning in south Wenatchee.
The 55-year-old man was discovered inside a car parked on private property in the area of South Mission Street and South Wenatchee Avenue, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. The property owner found him in the vehicle while inspecting his property.
The death is not considered suspicious nor is there any appearance of foul play, Reinfeld said. He added, the man appears to have died in his sleep.
The man’s identity is known to authorities, but police are waiting for next of kin to be notified before releasing his name, Reinfeld said.
He is the second homeless man found dead in less than two weeks, though they’re most likely not connected, Reinfeld said.
On May 9, 48-year-old Remigio Rodriguez was found in the Columbia River near Ninth Street by a group of passersby. Foul play is not suspected.