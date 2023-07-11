US-NEWS-SANDIEGO-HOMELESS-SITE-SD

One of two parking lots that recently opened in the city for those experiencing homelessness on Monday, July 10, 2023, in San Diego. 

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego’s first safe-sleeping site has gotten mixed reviews from a few of the clients who have checked in since its June 30 opening.

As of Monday, 28 people were using 21 tents at the site in a city operation yard at 20th and B streets, which has room for 136 tents that could accommodate two people each. The city and Dreams for Change, the nonprofit operator of the site, are not allowing media access to the site, but some people agreed to be interviewed outside the property.



