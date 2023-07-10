US-NEWS-LA-HOMES-SLIDING-LA

Homes with cracked foundations and collapsing walls sit along a canyon on Peartree Lane in Rolling Hills Estates, where dozens of residents were evacuated and structures condemned after a major ground shift. 

LOS ANGELES — Homes in Rolling Hills Estates continued to move Monday, more than a day after 12 houses were evacuated because of a major ground shift.

Houses backing up into the canyon appeared to have slid dramatically since Sunday, leaving a significant drop-off a few feet down their driveways. Huge breaks in some walls exposed beams and pipes, and one garage door was almost completely flattened.



©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?