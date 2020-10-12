201013-newslocal-EagleScout.JPG
Buy Now

Riley Big Bull-Lewis, left, is one of nine Eagle Scouts honored Saturday with a community parade in the parking lot at Town Toyota Center. The scouts who had recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout stood with their families along the sidewalk in the Town Toyota Center parking lot and community members drove by to congratulate the scouts. The scouts are: (listed by troop) Troop 89 (East Wenatchee) Conner Hawk, Colby Hawk, Parker Smith, Richard Weaver and Riley Big Bull-Lewis. Troop 101 (Quincy) Tyler Wurl. Troop 7 (Wenatchee) Ezziel McGee, Henry Talbot and Samuel Poulson.

 World photo/Mike Bonnicksen

Join the online forum

Mike Bonnicksen: 661-5228

bonnicksen@wenatcheeworld.com