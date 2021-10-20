WENATCHEE — A third daily flight operating since mid-June from Pangborn Memorial Airport to SeaTac was canceled Oct. 3 and it is currently unclear if or when it will return.
Airport Manager Trent Moyers said the airport only learned of the change when the bookings schedule changed.
Cailee Olson, a spokesperson for Alaska Airlines, said in an email Wednesday that move is part of "part of standard seasonal operation changes."
Operated by Horizon Air, a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines, flights from Pangborn have faced an uneven schedule since the start of the pandemic. Horizon reduced its daily offerings from three to one early in April 2020. By July of that year, the company increased its daily flights to two.
In May of this year, Horizon announced it would bring back the third flight.
“While the third flight was available, our monthly load factors (percentage of paid passengers on board) were some of the highest in Alaska/Horizon Airlines network,” Moyers wrote. “Data from the airport shows that passenger counts have not rebounded from pre-pandemic levels.”
In total, Pangborn’s load percentage as of September is slightly higher than in pre-pandemic 2019. Year to date, Horizon's load percentage is 74.27% in 2019 compared to 76.52% in 2021.
But the total number of passengers has dropped Pangborn saw a total of 93,879 inbound and outbound passengers through September 2019 compared to 72,689 through last month. This is still higher than the 38,414 passengers that flew out of Pangborn through September 2020.
