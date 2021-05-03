EAST WENATCHEE — Beginning next month, Horizon Air is adding a third daily flight to Pangborn Memorial Airport.
The East Wenatchee airport saw only a 25% decline in passenger volume in 2020 — fourth out of 20 airports in the northwest — which prompted Horizon to add another flight, Pangborn said Monday in a news release.
“Last year was an unprecedented year with major impacts on air service,” said Regional Port Board President Alan Loebsack, “but as Americans look to vacation closer to home, often choosing destinations with abundant outdoor recreation activities, we are well positioned for more visitors and service.”
The airport said disruption in the industry has led to a couple of benefits for passengers: Flying from Wenatchee has become less expensive, with average fares having decreased over 14% in the last year, and more flexible, as airlines are making it easier for passengers to change their plans.
The airport is still working toward a direct flight to the San Francisco area.
“As we continue to pursue non-stop flights to the Bay Area and other destinations, continuing to use current Seattle service is the best way to secure additional fights”, said Pangborn Airport Director Trent Moyers.
