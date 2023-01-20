jets

EAST WENATCHEE — Horizon Air plans to have its Embraer 175 jets debut landing at Pangborn Memorial Airport on Jan. 27, according to Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority director of airports, Trent Moyers.

This arrival marks almost a two-month delay after its expected arrival was anticipated in early December, as the Wenatchee World previously reported (bit.ly/3CW6sRW). When Horizon Air initially announced in March 2022 the planned deployment of the jets, the switch from Bombardier Q400 turboprops was earmarked for this month. However, the timeline was shortened in fall 2022 to December.



