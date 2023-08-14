SEATTLE — A new national report on Washington's obstetric care shares seemingly alarming trends about the shape our maternal health systems are in — but state health experts aren't so sure the numbers accurately portray the situation hospitals have faced in recent years.

Access to obstetric care has been worsening for millions of women in the U.S., including in Washington, since before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report released by maternal health nonprofit March of Dimes. The report confirms what hospitals and birthing experts have warned for months — that the country's maternity care systems, especially rural ones, are in danger of crumbling due to widespread financial strain within the health care industry.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?