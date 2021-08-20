WENATCHEE — Thirty-seven patients hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital with COVID-19 are stretching the hospital staff to the limit and hurting their ability to provide an ideal level of care to patients, hospital officials say.
The total count is up from 29 on Monday and is the highest of this year. Five of those 37 are in the intensive care unit and another 17 are in critical condition, according to Andrew Canning, Confluence Health spokesperson. Two of the 37 are fully vaccinated and are not in the ICU or in critical condition, he said.
Hospitals all across the state are filling up, making transferring patients difficult, according to Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health chief medical officer.
"Patients that need to be transferred from one site to another, often times get stuck in those hospitals, just because there’s no place to move them to," he said.
Lake said the biggest challenge stressing Confluence Health is its severe staff shortage.
"Our shortages are more extreme currently than they have been at any time prior in the pandemic," he said.
Central Washington Hospital had 153 beds that could go to adults but only had the staff to take care of 133 of these beds as of Tuesday, Lake said.
And in the intensive care unit, staff can only care for 17 beds. All 17 beds were occupied as of Tuesday, according to Lake.
But on Friday, 135 people were in the hospital, Canning said. And going into the night shift, they were unsure if they would have enough nurses who volunteered for double shifts to appropriately care for all 135 people, he said.
"We're essentially at near maximum of our beds that we can actually staff with," Lake said. "We can try to call in additional staff. Our staff really want to do the right thing and help patients, but they've been working really hard over a long period of time. They need some time off. They can't always work extra shifts over time. They've been stressed throughout this pandemic and that's caused some burnout and turnover."
Confluence Health has about 500 staff openings which includes about 170 nurses and another 100 certified nursing assistants, higher than ever before for the provider, Lake said.
On average, Confluence Health has about 250 staff openings, Canning said.
If some staff members leave due the state's mandate requiring that all healthcare workers be fully vaccinated, the hospital's staffing problem will be even more challenging, but it's something to work with, Lake said.
"It’s definitely disheartening to see our team members divided over the governor's vaccine mandate," he said.
At the beginning of August, the hospital started limiting elective surgeries that require a bed. Surgeries deemed truly necessary by a Confluence panel have not been canceled, according to Lake. Nurses at other Confluence clinics doing other work have also been redirected to other COVID-19 tasks, like testing.
Since the Town Toyota Center mass vaccination and testing site closed in July, Confluence Health's testing has been pushed to the limit, according to Canning.
Confluence's testing site at 615 N. Emerson St. tested roughly 270 people and answered about 500 calls on Tuesday alone. On July 19, about 200 people were tested for COVID-19 in all of Chelan County.
"This is a very challenging situation for us," Lake said. "And although it's never our desire to have to decrease other services, like surgeries or close clinics to help provide staff, we may well have to do that to get through this COVID surge."