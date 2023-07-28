For much of U.S., it’s hot, hot, hot
Ranch hand Terry Moss walks through a parched corn field Wednesday in wheat stubble that hasn’t grown much in the dry heat in Menlo, Kan. Across the country, more than 1,000 heat records have been broken in the past week.

OLYMPIA — Water, water everywhere... or maybe not. The irrigation situation in Eastern Washington has made a turnaround compared to recent years.

“We are not in a drought, officially,” said Emily Tasaka, communications manager with the Washington State Department of Ecology. “We’ve issued a statewide drought advisory. That’s not the same thing as a drought emergency. It’s not that we won’t call one later, but at this time we haven’t issued a formal statewide drought emergency.”



