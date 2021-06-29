WENATCHEE — Wenatchee officially broke the record for its all-time highest temperature Tuesday at about 3:55 p.m. with a temperature of 111 degrees.
Original forecasts were predicting temperatures could reach a high of 115 degrees on Tuesday and break the 110-degree record three days in a row, according to the National Weather Service.
But Monday’s temperature came in at 108 degrees, according to the website. Tuesday did top 110 as of 3:55 p.m., claiming the title of hottest day in recorded history. It appears Wednesday will be just as hot as Tuesday, said Laurie Nisbet, National Weather Service Spokane meteorologist.
The weather service did extend its excessive heat warning Tuesday to July 4, according to the National Weather Service. The warning had been set to lift on Thursday.
“This event will likely be one of the most extreme and prolonged heat waves in the recorded history of the Inland Northwest,” according to the website.
If people are looking for relief, temperatures should drop to 98 degrees by July 4 or 5, which is still about 10 degrees above average, Nisbet said. Temperatures will remain above average halfway through July and perhaps as late as July 23, meaning temperatures will hover in the 90s.
The American Red Cross has opened a cooling shelter at the Town Toyota Center for anyone in need. People can stay at the center overnight, but are encouraged to bring medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets and hygiene supplies, if staying for prolonged periods.
Link Transit is also offering its Columbia Station as a cooling center from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, said Eric West, Link Transit spokesperson. It will also be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Town Toyota Center has seen some use from about 25 families, but one of the benefits of this type of disaster is people were able to see it coming, said Betsy Robertson, American Red Cross spokesperson.
“Unlike some disasters that come without warning in this case, we all saw it coming,” Robertson said. “Folks at home are getting real creative with fans and cold compresses and cold towels and anything they can do to stay cool.”
The increase in temperature is also leading to some increase in the fire danger, said Josh Gibbs, Central Washington Interagency Communications Center assistant center manager. The humidity is low at about 8 to 13% and there is a breeze of about 3 to 7 mph in the morning to 6 to 8 mph in the afternoon, creating potential for a wildfire.
The heat wave is being caused by a strong, upper-pressure system over the Northwestern United States and southwestern Canada, said Greg Koch, National Weather Service Spokane meteorologist. This time of year, the Pacific Northwest is experiencing its longest daylight hours and the area gets baked with heat, which is normal.
The problem is, the region is also experiencing its second year of drought, Koch said. Other areas of the United States east of the Rocky Mountain Range are wetter and cooler right now, which pushes the heat westward into the dryer parts of the United States.
In addition, the lack of moisture in the soil from the drought could be adding to the heat, he said.
“Dry soil is so much easier to heat and bake by the sun than wetter ground,” Koch said.
The increase in temperatures is impacting farmers and has started the region’s wildfire season weeks earlier than normal, he said. It is an extremely unusual weather pattern for the area, but temperatures are increasing yearly, because of climate change, and droughts are expected to last longer in the Pacific Northwest.